NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley was thoroughly unimpressed by the Joel Embiid vs Karl-Anthony Towns brawl that took place on Wednesday night in Philadelphia. During TNT’s pregame show on Thursday, Ernie Johnson asked the Round Mound of Rebound how he would characterize the incident, and he says it was more of a snuggle party than an actual fight.

“They were two guys holding each other," Barkley said. “There was no punches thrown. How can you call something a fight when there’s no punches thrown?”

Whether you view it as a 'snuggle party' or a brawl, the NBA has still decided that Embiid and Towns' actions were worthy of a two-game suspension for both. Ben Simmons, who was seen choking Towns out at the bottom of the melee, did not receive a suspension or a fine because the league deemed he was a "peacemaker" who was just trying to break up the fight.

Both players will serve the first game of their two-game ban on Saturday night, as the Sixers take on the Blazers in Portland and the Timberwolves do battle with the Wizards in DC. Philly's record stands at 4-0 following their 117-95 victory over Minnesota, while the Wolves are sitting at 3-1 thus far.