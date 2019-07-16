Heading into next season, the Philadelphia 76ers are favored to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and some believe they have the potential to win the championship. Yesterday, the team secured the services of Ben Simmons with a five-year max contract extension, while players like Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris will serve as some great leaders as well. Today, ESPN's Get Up! had Charles Barkley on to discuss the 76ers and that's when he offered some sound advice to the likes of both Embiid and Simmons.

"Joel Embiid has got to get his fat butt in shape and Ben Simmons got to work on his game," Barkley said bluntly.

Barkley's words here cut pretty deep although he says he feels like both players are extremely talented and that they need a bit of tough love to reach their full potential. Embiid had some conditioning problems in the playoffs this past season and was sick a few times due to his dubious diet. The NBA on TNT analyst says he was given some tough love when he was a player and ended up losing 50 pounds. As Sir Charles explained, that's all Embiid needs to do in order to get healthy and be the player everyone knows he can be.

As for Simmons, Barkley wants to see him develop a jump shot which has been sorely lacking from his game.