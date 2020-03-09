NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is reportedly prepared to sell off his NBA MVP trophy and other memorabilia from his storied career to help build affordable housing in his hometown, Leeds, Alabama. Barkley shared the news on Monday during an appearance on WJOX 94.5, as he explained that he hopes to build 10 to 20 houses in the area.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Says Barkley (H/T USA Today):

"We probably got 30 eyesores, as I call them, where houses used to be when I was growing up. Either a rotted-out house or there's just weeds that have overgrown," Barkley said. "So, what I'm trying to do — I want to work with the city of Leeds, I want them to give me the spaces, number one. I want them to give me the houses, and I'm going to use my own money selling my memorabilia. "I want to do something really nice for Leeds. And if I could build 10 to 20 affordable houses — I want to do green housing too — (and) if I could sell all that stuff, it would just be a really cool thing for me."

Barkley added that all of his memorabilia remains at his grandmother's house - so he certainly won't miss any of it once it's sold. It remains to be seen exactly how much he'll get for the MVP trophy, Olympic gold medals and other Dream Team memorabilia, but it will certainly go a long way to help the cause in his hometown.