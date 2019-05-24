Drake has thrust himself right in the middle of the Eastern Conference Finals, which has people talking about him just as much as they're talking about the ongoing slugfest between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks.

The antics reached a peak during Thursday night's Game 5, as the Raptors moved to within one game from advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. Drake, who watched the game with fans in Toronto's "Jurassic Park," celebrated the victory by changing his IG profile picture to a photo of Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner.

Prior to last night's pivotal Game 5, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley says he would "knock the hell out of Drake" if he was still playing.

“What I would do. I would say, ‘Kenny throw the ball out of bounds one time.’ Then I would knock the hell out of Drake.”

In regards to Drake's antics on the sidelines in Toronto, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters: