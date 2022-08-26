Kevin Durant doesn't have very much goodwill these days due to the way he has acted over the past few months. As many people already know, Durant demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, but in the end, it didn't go anywhere. The Nets could not find a good enough deal for KD, and in the end, Durant decided that it would simply be best for him to stay and ride things out for the foreseeable future.

Pundits like Charles Barkley believe that KD is not a good leader and that this recent piece of drama is further proof of that. While appearing on an Arizona radio station, Barkley ripped into Durant and called him a miserable person who is never happy with his situation.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“All the old guys, he get mad we say it, (but) he piggybacked on the Warriors to win his first two championships,” Barkley said. “But if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being the leader that all goes with that, he’s been an abject failure. Every time he’s had to be the leader and best player, he has not had success. That’s what us old guys think about him.

“He seems like a miserable person, man. I call him Mr. Miserable, he’s never going to be happy. Everybody’s given him everything on a silver platter. He was the man in Oklahoma City, they loved him, he owned the entire state. He bolts on them and wins back-to-back championships (with Golden State), and he’s still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn, they give him everything he wants, and he’s still miserable.”

David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments

Barkley has shared this sentiment before, but he has never gone so hard. Clearly, he believes that Durant is the problem right now, and that he needs a serious attitude change or else nothing will ever get better.

