Charles Barkley is one of the most beloved men in sports talk television right now. As a member of Inside the NBA, Barkley consistently gets in beef with the likes of Shaq and Draymond Green. His antics always get social media excited and over the years, he has become a true spokesperson for the league. Last night, Inside the NBA aired despite there being no games to report on. Unfortunately, Barkley wasn't in the studio because he was self-quarantining for 48 hours.

As he explains in the clip below, he was feeling ill after a recent trip to New York City. In light of this, he decided to get tested for the Coronavirus since he was feeling under the weather. He has yet to get the results of his test although for now, fans and colleagues seem to be worried about Chuck's health.

Barkley's admission comes in light of a recent NBA shutdown. Players like Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have tested positive for the bug which just goes to show how anybody can get it. There is a heightened sense of hysteria right now and Barkley did well by being proactive and getting himself tested. It would be a shame if he had it and gave anyone else the bug.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring you any updates.