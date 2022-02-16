Charles Barkley has two years remaining on his TNT Inside The NBA contract, the end of which may signify the ending of his television career.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Inside The NBA is hailed as one of the most entertaining shows on the air – not only in sports communities, but television as a whole. Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and "The Godfather" Ernie Johnson turn your average analytics program into a whimsical, yet incredibly insightful presentation of brotherhood through their basketball acumen. Ernie serves as the level-headed showrunner, while Shaq, Kenny, and Chuck detail the game and all things NBA (with no shortage of hilarity sprinkled in.)

When asked about some of his future plans, with the knowledge of his contract ending in a few short years, Charles Barkley responded in the humorous fashion he's known for: "I don’t want to die on TV," said the Hall Of Fame power forward. "I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don’t want to be sitting over by fat-a** Shaq waiting to drop dead," a friendly dig at his brother and longtime colleague.

He continued to express his views on retirement, and what fuels his decision to potentially step away. "It’s been a great, great thing. I love Ernie, Kenny, Shaq and everybody we work with. But I just don’t feel the need to work until the day I die. I don’t, man. I’ll be 61 years old if I finish out my contract." After being with TNT for over two decades, it's no surprise that he feels he's served his time in the industry and is ready to kick back.

