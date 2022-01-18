Charles Barkley is one of the most outspoken analysts on TV these days, although he is certainly well versed in all matters related to the NBA. Barkley is one of the legends of the game and during his time in the NBA, he proved himself to be an effective scorer and defensive player. While his time with the Phoenix Suns is what made him famous, he actually started out his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, which is a franchise known for its brutal fanbase.

Ben Simmons is well aware of just how harsh the fans in Philly can be, and as a result, he's even looking to be traded. The Sixers have been lagging behind on this trade, and as Barkley explains, this is bad news for Simmons and the city of Philadelphia. While speaking to TMZ Sports, Barkley urged the Sixers to do something, otherwise, it's only going to get worse for everyone involved.

David Becker/Getty Images

"He's never going to play another game in Philly," Barkley said. "The fans won't forgive him. They have to make a trade. You have to move on from a bad relationship. They're not using him and Joel Embiid has been playing great this year, so they're wasting his talents. [...] "I know those fans very well. I thought my name was Charles Barkley Son of a Bitch for a long time when I was there."

The Sixers are reportedly looking to make a deal by the deadline, and for now, the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings seem to be the most obvious suitors. Regardless, the Sixers were a superstar in return, and it remains to be seen whether or not they will be able to get such a large yield.

