Earlier today, we reported that Charles Barkley had been accused by reporter Alexi McCammond for making some fairly off-hand remarks at a recent political event. After being called out for supporting two candidates, Barkley allegedly told McCammond "I don’t hit women but if I did I would hit you." Since this revelation made its way to Twitter, Barkley has been lit up by people throughout the internet who are condemning him for saying such a thing.

After being made aware of the public outrage, Barkley decided to issue a statement through Turner Sports' PR department. Barkley admits to making the comments but also explained just how sorry he is about the whole thing. This isn't the type of issue you want to have on your hands so it's easy to see why he would want to make a statement so quickly.

“My comment was inappropriate and unacceptable," Barkley said. "It was an attempted joke that wasn’t funny at all. There’s no excuse for it and I apologize.”

Beyond the public scrutiny online, it doesn't appear as though the Inside The NBA host will face any additional punishment. Barkley is one of the loudest personalities on the show and punishing him would be TNT's last resort.