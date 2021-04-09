Charles Barkley is easily one of the most opinionated men in the basketball world and when he has a take on something, he usually sticks to it, even if he is brutally wrong. Barkley has had a very obvious distaste for the Los Angeles Clippers, who are a team that always finds a way to disappoint people, no matter what the circumstances are. The franchise always seems to have a great roster but they are never able to put those pieces together and go further than the second round.

Barkley is well-aware of this fact and despite how well the team is playing this season, he still does not care for them. During NBA on TNT last night, Barkley completely ripped the Clippers saying that while he has gone through various personal changes over his life, the Clippers have always remained awful.

His comments seemed to amuse the Inside The NBA crew, who pretty well know how Charles is going to answer a question before he even speaks. For now, nothing will change his mind when it comes to the Clippers although perhaps a championship will finally change his tune.

This Clippers team looks poised to improve upon last season and if they pull it off, they'll be shutting a lot of haters up.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match