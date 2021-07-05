Charles Barkley had himself a legendary career with the Phoenix Suns. While they never won a title, he was able to take the team to the NBA Finals back in 1993 where they eventually lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in six games. Over the years, Barkley has remained a fan of the Suns and he is always rooting for them, no matter how bad they are. Now, the Suns are finally good again and on Tuesday, they will be playing in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

With the NBA Finals just a day away, Barkley is giving his prediction on the series, and it seems like he is going against every intuition in his body. The NBA on TNT host believes the Bucks will win the series if Giannis is healthy, although if Giannis can't come back, then the Suns will certainly hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy when this is all said and done.

"If Giannis is 85 to 90%, I'm going to go with Milwaukee, but all my heart and soul is going to be pulling for my Phoenix Suns, I will tell you that," Barkley said. This series seems to be a bit of a toss-up at this point, although this is most definitely a good thing as we could be in for a seven-game grudge match.

