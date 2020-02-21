Charles Barkley didn't mince words when he called out the Cleveland Cavaliers players on Thursday night, following news that the team had fired head coach John Beilien just 54 games into his five-year contract. Barkley was critical of Cavs' players throughout the "thugs" controversy, and he really laid into the team during last night's episode of 'Inside The NBA' for the way they ran Beilein out of town.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

In criticizing the "ridiculous and unprofessional" way that the Cavs treated Beilein, Barkley made a point to call out Cavs veterans, such as Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, for not being leaders, and blasted the team's young stars, like Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, for thinking they're better than they really are.

“I want to call out the Cleveland Cavaliers. I thought what they did to coach Beilein was ridiculous, unprofessional,” Barkley said. “I think the veterans on that team were not leaders. I think the young guys on that team who can’t play think they are better than they are and they tried to get that man fired. They got that man fired ... I’m so disgusted by those players trying to get that man fired. “John Beilein is a hell of a coach and I think he’s a good guy. But for those players to complain about ‘We’re practicing too hard, we’re watching too much film,’ because they stink. Because they stink. I just didn’t think that was fair. When a coach is wrong I’m going to call him out. When players are wrong I’m going to call them out. I’m disgusted by what the Cavaliers did to coach Beilein."

The Cavs (14-40, worst in the East) will play their first game under interim head coach J.B Bickerstaff on Friday night as they pay a visit to the nation's capital for a matchup with the Washington Wizards (20-33). Check out the video footage of Barkley's comments below.