Zion Williamson is an extremely talented player, when healthy. Unfortunately, his health has been a struggle for much of his time with the New Orleans Pelicans. The star can never seem to get things in order, and this past season, he did not play a single game. This made things a lot tougher for the Pelicans, especially since they had to go through the playoffs without him.

Regardless, Zion is set to receive as a massive contract extension that could be worth up to $200 million. Despite missing about half of his games throughout his career, the Pelicans are ready to give Zion this contract, and it has certainly gotten the attention of folks like Charles Barkley.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match

While appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Barkley had some hilarious comments about Zion and his conditioning. As you can see below, Barkley said "If they were getting ready to give me $200 million, I would be the skinniest power forward in the history of civilization."

Obviously, Zion has been rumored to be over 300 pounds, which is definitely not conducive to his goals as an NBA superstar. Hopefully, however, he is able to get all of that under control before next season.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NBA.