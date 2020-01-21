Charles Barkley is one of the most entertaining former NBA players on television right now. Barkley is constantly making us laugh with his antics that are always getting a rise out of Shaq and his other co-hosts. In fact, Inside The NBA has quickly become one of the best halftime shows in sports. One of the things that makes Barkley so funny is how bad he is at pronouncing names. Whether it's Giannis Antetokounmpo or some of the other European players, you can always count on Chuck to get the names wrong.

On Monday, Barkley messed up another set of names as he was talking about the Golden State Warriors. The former 76ers star called Steph Curry and Klay Thompson "Stay and Kleph" which is a complete swap of the first letters of their names. Barkley wasn't able to catch himself in the act although Ernie Johnson made sure to remind him of his mistake.

Barkley's mistake immediately made its way to social media where he was ridiculed for the error. In the grand scheme of things, it's truly not that big of a deal. Minor mistakes are pointed out all the time, trust me, writers know that feeling.

Hopefully, Barkley can find it within himself to bounce back next broadcast.