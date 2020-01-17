Charles Barkley doesn't hold back when it comes to clowning today's NBA players and that holds especially true when it comes to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. Chuck and Draymond have traded verbal jabs over the years when the Warriors were on top of the league so it shouldn't come as a surprise that Barkley is still making jokes now that Golden State is the worst team in the league.

During Thursday night's edition of Inside The NBA, The Round Mound of Rebound got in a joke about Green while the crew was watching a fully uniformed Klay Thompson get shots up during the pre-game. Says Barkley (much to the delight of Shaq), "Draymond don't talk as much since he's averaging that triple single!"

As foreshadowed by the NBA Hall of Famer, Green recorded a "triple-single" on Thursday night at the Chase Center, posting six points, eight rebounds and eight assists in his 36 minutes of action.

The Warriors jumped out to a 15 point lead over the Nuggets in the first quarter but that lead slowly trickled away. Denver outscored the Warriors 40-28 in the final quarter to force overtime, where they went on to win by the final of 134-131. As a result of the loss, Golden State fell to 9-34 on the season which ranks worst in the NBA.

Scott Halleran/Getty Images