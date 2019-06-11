After missing the Golden State Warriors' last nine playoff games due to a reported calf injury, Kevin Durant gave it a go in Game 5 amid reports that he was feeling pressure to help out his teammates.

Durant was stellar early on, scoring 11 points in 12 minutes of action, but ultimately suffered an achilles injury that will likely keep him sidelined for much, much longer. KD certainly wanted to be out on the floor last night, but some are questioning the Warriors for putting the ball in his court.

For instance, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley says the Golden State Warriors are absolutely to blame for KD's injury, because they're the ones who allowed him to compete. During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up on Tuesday morning, Barkley explained (h/t Bleacher Report):