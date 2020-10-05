Charles Barkley has been one of the more entertaining members of the media ever since retiring from the NBA a few decades ago. As a member of the NBA on TNT crew, Barkley has engaged in a wide range of antics alongside Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the crew. Throughout the NBA Bubble, this has been particularly true, as he has tried his best to keep some of the players entertained during interviews.

The most recent example of this was during media availability today when Charles got to ask a question to Jimmy Butler, who just came off of a historic performance in the NBA Finals. Instead of delivering a basketball question, Barkley opted to make fun of Butler for his hair, noting that he hasn't seen a barber. Butler quipped back noting that Barkley didn't even ask a question. This was then followed up with Barkley trying to get a piece of Butler's NBA bubble coffee business.

Barkley's comments towards Butler shouldn't be surprising, given that it's Chuck we're talking about here. As for Butler, well he is looking to prove Barkley wrong, as the analyst gave the Heat no chance to go out and win the title.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals goes down on Tuesday at 9 PM EST.