Charles Barkley has been seen for many years now as the loveable host on TNT's Inside The NBA. While this may be the case, there have certainly been some pretty bizarre statements made in his past. For instance, there was one time where he made a joke about beating his wife and kids after playing a bad game. Since then, his comments have been brushed under the rug and he has been able to go on without any controversies, except for the odd dig at the women of San Antonio.

Recently though, Barkley was accused by political journalist Alexi McCammond of telling her: “I don’t hit women but if I did I would hit you."

According to McCammond's account of the whole thing, Barkley made this remark after she called him out for some political hypocrisy. Barkley claimed to be a supporter of Democratic Presidential Nominee Deval Patrick, although seconds later he told a Pete Buttigieg staffer that he supported him instead. When McCammond pointed this out, Barkley made the alleged remarks.

McCammond went on to post proof that the two did, in fact, have an encounter with one another. The journalist seemed pretty shaken by the comments but Barkley allegedly played it off as a big joke.

