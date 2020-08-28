In September, Joe Budden's partership with Spotify will come to an end. The podcast host revealed that he was unhappy with his contract and after negotiations reportedly didn't pan out, he's seeking a home elsewhere. The Breakfast Club shared their opinions on Budden's rift with the streaming service, including Charlamagne Tha God who suggested that maybe Joe Budden needs to take more responsibility for the pitfalls he's faced in his career. Budden compared his podcast to other media networks who inked massive million-dollar deals with Spotify, and Charlamagne explained why he didn't believe they were comparible.

“It sounds to me like Joe Budden is a person who knows his worth but doesn’t know how to properly negotiate it, 'cause if you keep doing deals with various corporations and you keep getting trash-ass deals, that’s on you," Charlamagne said. "Like, things like vacation days, bonuses, all of that has to be negotiated in your contract from the beginning.”

DJ Envy chimed in by saying that managers, agents, and attorneys are responsible for helping negotiate these deals, as well. Charlamagne agreed and added, “Also, too, when I heard Joe comparing his show to like Spotify signing Gimlet for hundreds of millions and The Ringer for hundreds of millions and Parcast for hundreds of millions...I think it’s very important to note that they got that money from Spotify because they are actual networks with tons of IP. Those networks have a bunch of shows and other content, a bunch of staff that knows how to make those shows. You can’t compare your one show to a whole network.”

Charlamagne The God further clarified that he isn't saying that Joe Budden doesn't deserve to receive more money than he's been getting, but he's saying "you can have the numer one show on Spotify, but one of those networks might have six shows in the top ten. Ten shows in the top twenty. You have one hit show."

"If you keep having the same issues with various companies because it was the same thing at Complex, it's probably not them. It's probably you, Joe," Charlamagne stated. Joe responded to his friend's critiques by tweeting, "Charlamagne, Joe Budden is a network. We’ll talk later." Listen to The Breakfast Club discuss Budden's business moves below.