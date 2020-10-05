With the NBA Finals in full effect, and the Los Angeles Lakers losing game three to maintain a 2-1 series lead, things are finally getting a little interesting. It's looking like, contrary to popular belief, this won't just be a dominant display from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who had an off night last night.

As always, the virtual crowd was filled with familiar faces. With ABC promoting the new episode of Black-ish, which aired following the game, both Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson were in the Zoom stands. They were joined by the likes of Big Sean, Charlamagne Tha God, and DJ Envy. Despite them both hosting the same radio show, The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne and DJ Envy were not seated next to each other, which resulted in the former trolling his co-host after the game.

"Virtually court side for Game 3 of The #NBAFinals between Lakers and Heat tonight on ABC," wrote Charlamagne on Instagram. He could be seen on the far right, while Big Sean and Dj Envy were next to each other on the left. "Once @djenvy found out there was no kiss cam he lost all enthusiasm to sit next to me. Now he’s sitting next to @bigsean whispering to him 'I too was raised by wolves....'"

Unfortunately, they watched a pretty sloppy game on the Lakers' part, filled with tons of early turnovers, which set the pace of the game. The Heat won after leading much of the way.



Matthew Eisman/Getty Images