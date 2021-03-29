Charlamagne tha God is partnering with Audible and James Altucher for a new series titled We’ve Got Answers: Honest Conversation on Race in America. The series will feature Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, activist Tamika D. Mallory and more.

"I just want people to learn from this project. This Black brain trust that I curated consists of individuals that I learn from directly and indirectly. I know that other races will learn from them, too. I want this project to serve as a road map for all white people in regard to matters dealing with Black people," Charlamagne exclusively told The Hollywood Reporter. "There are so many assumptions being made and rarely have I witnessed assumptions turn into facts. The only dumb question is the one not asked, so for all the questions you've ever wanted to ask Black people, you can trust and believe that 'We've Got Answers.'"



John Sciulli / Getty Images

Systemic racism, racial profiling, reparations, the judicial system, health care, and much more will all be discussed on the show.

Audible’s executive vp and head of U.S. content, Rachel Ghiazza, explained the company's vision for We've Got Answers in a statement:

Audible is committed to bringing together diverse storytellers from all paths of life, furthering our mission to bring unmatched value for our listeners. We’ve Got Answers aims to give people of all backgrounds a place to learn and to start their own conversations about important social issues and thought-provoking topics. It is a significant addition to Audible’s vast library of content that we are proud to bring to our audience.

We’ve Got Answers: Honest Conversation on Race in America will debut on March 31st.

