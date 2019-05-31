Charlamagne Tha God might stir the pot up a bit but as a journalist of sorts, he does make a concerted effort to ask the tough questions to his subjects. Whether it's Kanye West, Kamala Harris or Cardi B, he very rarely holds his tongue during interviews. Most recently, 2020 Democratic presidential contenders, Elizabeth Warren, sat down with The Breakfast Club where Charlamagne inquired about her Native American ancestry.

Charlamagne Tha God pressed Elizabeth Warren about her ancestry claim, comparing her to former NAACP president of the Spokane, WA chapter, Rachel Dolezal. While Elizabeth tried to side-step the question in an attempt to appear to be an ally to Natives and People of Color, Charlamagne continuously inquired why she identified as Aboriginal on a few applications. She continuously said that she only said she was Native because that's what she learned from her family.

"I'm not a person of color. I'm not a citizen of a tribe, and tribal citizenship is an important distinction and not something I am," she said. After claiming that her statements from September didn't actually impact her career in any way, Charlamagne came through with the Ether.

"You're kind of like the original Rachel Dolezal a little bit," he said before cracking up.

"This is what I learned from my family," she replied.

Peep the full interview below.