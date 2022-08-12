The end, or should we say, revamping of The Breakfast Club has resulted in mixed reactions from listeners. The famed morning radio show has been a leading force for years as Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee have sat down with notable figures from entertainment, politics, and business. There are an unlimited number of moments that have gone down in history—and infamy—and Charlamagne is sharing a few of his favorites.

Fans have been uploading and sharing clips of The Breakfast Club interviews or takes, and unsurprisingly, Charlamagne has found himself being tagged in them by the thousands.



Mark Davis / Staff / Getty Images

The radio host shared a few clips that featured hilarious moments from Donnell Rawlings, Kevin Hart, Ray J, Machine Gun Kelly, DMX, Tommy Davidson, and more. He also uploaded a more solemn moment with Magic Johnson sharing his thoughts when he first was diagnosed with HIV.

"All I Know Is That one day the @breakfastclubam documentary is going to be phenomenal," wrote Charlamagne. "We have almost 13 years of content, every conversation since day one on video. (LOT OF UNRELEASED FOOTAGE TOO) I don’t even remember 80% of the sh*t y’all tagging me in, but they bring back a lot of memories. Thank You for the years of support and remember to sustain longevity, you have to evolve. WE THANK GOD FOR IT ALL!!! Repost from @blacktwitterthreads."

In a separate post, he added, "The @breakfastclubam documentary is going to show you that change is inevitable, but growth is optional. How you develop and grow as a human and professional is up to you!!!!"

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LENARD (@cthagod)