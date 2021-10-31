Following the release of the highly anticipated horror film, Halloween Kills, some critics shared the opinion that the film’s antagonist, Michael Myers could be viewed as homophobic for his actions in the franchise’s latest release. If you don’t want the movie to be spoiled, we suggest you stop reading here.

As we reported earlier this week, the never-dying killer takes down a gay couple in Halloween Kills, which prompted some upset people to write op-eds accusing the character of being homophobic, although some have since doubled down on this hot take. Plenty of Twitter users rolled their eyes at the idea, and now, Charlamagne Tha God is giving his take on all the drama.

“Michael Myers being homophobic is complete bullshit,” the 43-year-old said. “Black folks in horror movies been getting killed first; before the lights go down in the theatre we dead, alright?”

He then continued to make several interesting points, reminding viewers that, “not once have I seen a horror villain called racist. Women have been getting killed in horror movies forever, and not once has a horror villain been called sexist, so as far as I’m concerned, this is what diverse representation looks like.”

Charlamagne’s thoughts have since made their way onto The Shade Room, where thousands of followers have chimed in with their opinions. “Y’all just say anything. He just kills whoever he sees,” one response reads. “At the end of the day Michael don’t give af,” another follower said.

Are you on Charlamagne Tha God’s side, or do you think that horror movie legend Michael Myers could be homophobic? Let us know what you’re thinking in the comments.