Charlamagne Tha God's feud with Lakeith Stanfield goes back a few years but it was reignited last week after the radio host had some unflattering comments towards the actor. During an interview with Judas & The Black Messiah star Daniel Kaluuya, Charlamagne threw shade at Lakeith by comparing his personality to the character he plays in the film, FBI informant William O'Neal. This resulted in a back-and-forth of sorts with Lakeith issuing a warning to Charlamagne before sharing an odd video where he's wielding a gun at an image of the Breakfast Club host.



As you could imagine, Charlamagne took time during his radio show to fire back at Lakeith. According to Charlamagne, Lakeith is trying to play the victim in this scenario, claiming the Atlanta actor can dish it but can't take it. "What Lakeith does is he gets online and he plays the victim and he makes it seem like I'm always coming at him," Charlamagne said after explaining why he "owed" that little jab at Lakeith following the actor's diss track towards him.

"But he does that all the time. When he made comments about Kamala's hair last year and got backlash, he got online and said he can say what he wants and no one can force him into not saying what he wants. All good but if you gon' have that energy of saying what you want, don't play victim when people say something back," he continued.

