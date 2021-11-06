Yep, it's about that time again—another reaction to Kanye West's Drink Champs. The explosive interview has taken over timelines today (November 5) as people share clips from the two-and-a-half-hour discussion where Ye seemed to unleash on just about any and everybody. The outspoken musician is known for speaking his mind without considering any consequences, and this time, it is Charlamagne Tha God who felt the heat from the Donda star.

Ye seemed to take issue with Charlamagne sitting down to interview President Joe Biden during the 2020 election. The rapper mentioned Biden's controversial remark: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump then you ain’t Black." West claimed that Charlamagne had some intimate friendship with Biden and the comment proved how comfortable the then-presidential hopeful was with Tha God.



Consolidated News Pictures / Contributor / Getty Images

Charlamagne addressed Kanye's mention while on The Breakfast Club. "If you do have love for Kanye, you gotta love him from a distance because of that type of delusion and lack of self-awareness," said Charlamagne. "Kanye West cannot talk about anyone being close to any political figure when we watched him bust it open for Trump up in the Oval Office."

"Kanye was poppin' it on a handstand for Trump. And by the way, that's the one and only time I've ever spoken to Joe Biden in my life," he added. "But, Kanye, like I said, he has zero room to talk. He was hugging Trump and calling Turmp a father figure and said that white man made him feel like Superman."

The Breakfast Club then cut to a clip of Ye in the White House with Trump as he told the former president how much he loved him. "That's why you just gotta send Kanye healing energy. Everybody he talked about in this interview, he's gonna be apologizing to." Watch Charlamagne Tha God's response in full below.