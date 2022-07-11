Charlamagne Tha God says that he assumed the HOV lane was named in honor of Jay-Z when he first moved to New York City. The iconic podcast host joked about the mistake during a recent episode of The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1.

“I want y’all to keep in mind that I know nothing about the HOV lane. The first time I ever saw an HOV lane was in New York City, and I said to myself, ‘Damn, JAY-Z got his own lane in New York,'” Charlamagne said. “When I moved here in 2006, that’s the first thing I thought. I said, ‘Damn, JAY-Z got his own lanes in New York. He really is the king of New York.”



JC Olivera / Getty Images

DJ Envy can be heard in the background telling Charlamagne to let it go.

Being from a small town in South Carolina, it was an honest misunderstanding for Charlamagne to make. In reality, the HOV stands for high-occupancy vehicle rather than the nickname for Jay-Z.

The comment comes after a pregnant woman in Dallas, Texas went viral for claiming that her unborn child was her passenger while getting a ticket for driving in the HOV lane. She made the claim in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent controversial ruling on Roe V. Wade. Texas has pushed for an unborn baby to be considered a "person" in its penal code with regard to abortion.

