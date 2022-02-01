Cardi B has been in the headlines recently for a big win against blogger Tasha K. In what Charlamagne Tha God has called a "landmark case," Cardi walked out of court with a victory last week as an Atlanta jury awarded her $4 million in damages after spending the past few years in a messy lawsuit. She initially sued YouTuber Tasha K for publishing multiple false and defamatory statements against the rapper, including that she had an STD.

With this achievement in mind, The Brilliant Idiots podcast hosts, Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz discuss Cardi B's win in their latest episode.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Charlamagne starts, "This is a landmark case. I don't think it's being treated as such. But it should change the way YouTubers and podcasters and people who do commentary on social media move going forward. These are some of the things we've attempted to warn you about here on this podcast, I know we have."

Charlamagne has been a radio host for 24 years and mentioned that he’s been handed a few cease-and-desist-letters himself, while others people have gone straight to a lawsuit. “Free speech is not free, there is a price to everything that comes out of your mouth,” he said. He also explained how a cease-and-desist works, and why Tasha K “gave up 3 million dollars over something like that.”

“Sometimes they send a cease-and-desist to give you the correct information. You know what I mean, so, once you get that correct information if you continue with the false information, now you about to get hit with a lawsuit. It’s easier for that person to win,” he said.

After Tasha K had posted a video to YouTube back in 2018 making false claims about the rapper, Cardi B’s lawyer sent a cease-and-desist-letter to Tasha demanding immediate removal. Instead, the YouTuber posted another video claiming all the information she stated was in fact, correct, including more false claims. A lawsuit was then filed.

Charlamagne goes on to say how people shouldn’t be trying to make money off of slander and lies. “You can have your opinion, you can have your critique, but as soon as you get on there telling lies for no g*ddamn reason, you see what happens.”

Check out the clip from the new episode below.