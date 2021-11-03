It's interesting how much things can change in 24 hours, especially when Boosie Badazz is involved.

Just yesterday, LGBTQ+ advocate and TV personality Ts Madison visited the Breakfast Club and ethered Boosie about his recent homophobic and transphobic rants towards Lil Nas X. It did not take Boosie long to respond, as he chose a random tweet intended to honor the anniversary of the movie Paid In Full to share his reaction: "THEY STILL GOT MY NAME N THEY MOUTH BOUT THAT GAY SHIT LOL @cthagod U PART OF THE PROBLEM KEEP EGGING THESE PEOPLE ON YOUR SHOW WITH THIS BRO.U USING YOUR PLATFORM TO SUPPORT NASxn his ANTICS ( I SEE WHAT SIDE U ON) HE SAID F**K YALL KIDS SMH DUMMIES."

Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God was soon made aware of Boosie's comments directed towards him, and called in to co-host Angela Yee's show Rumor Report to clear the air.

"I’m not on no side, I’m on the side of Blackness,” Charlamagne said. “First and foremost imma send Boosie healing energy. I don’t even know what I got to do with it. If I’m mistaken I thought I also said me included when I said we can’t stand on that moral high ground as far as pointing at somebody and saying they’re a detriment to kids because we’ve all said or done things that have probably influenced kids negatively. I said me included.”

Here, Charlamagne addresses his conversation with Ts Madison from yesterday morning (Nov. 2), when she questioned Charlamagne's concern for today's youth's exposure to homosexuality.

The Breakfast Club regularly brings on Black guests to discuss Black culture, so Charlamagne feels confident that he did not deviate from that mission.

Watch what Charlamagne had to say below.