Charlamagne Tha God has admitted that he's been a hater in the past, especially when it comes to Drake. The Canadian rapper has emerged as one of the biggest artists of our generation with the numbers to prove it. However, it was only a few months ago when Charlamagne questioned whether we were still in the Drake era.

Last week, Drake proved Charlamagne wrong when all three songs from his Scary Hours 2 EP claimed the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100. No artist has ever gone on to debut two songs at the top of the chart, let alone three. Of course, Charlamagne was among the first to be notified of the accomplishment. Baka Not Nice apparently called Charlamagne out directly on Instagram which the radio host responded to during a recent episode of Brilliant Idiots.

It began when Charlamagne was asked whether he would want a career like Jay-Z or Drake's to which he replied, "Hov." He explained that Jay-Z's still regarded as a GOAT but his age plays a factor in his opinion. "I'm older, you know what I'm sayin'? That's the generation I grew up in." He said that Jay's catalog is undeniable, and while the same could be said about Drake, Jay's discography "means a little bit more." Plus, he said the conversation might shift once Kendrick Lamar drops.

"Somebody sent me a message the other day 'cause Baka, I saw Baka, one of Drake's mans, he put Drake doin' the 1,2,3 and he @'d me CThaGod and said, 'Zip it,'" Charlamagne recounted before revealing that someone told him that no one is thinking about Kendrick Lamar anymore.

Check the clip out below. Whose career would you rather: Jay-Z or Drake? Let us know in the comments.