We're just at the tip of the iceberg that is the Tekashi 6ix9ine kidnapping trial, and it seems as if everywhere you turn, someone has an opinion on the rapper turned government informant. Tuesday marked the beginning of 6ix9ine's testimony where he shared that he turned state's witness the day after he was arrested on federal charges. On Wednesday he's continued to name the crimes and criminal affiliations of his associates and fellow rappers.

This has caused The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God to take a walk down memory lane as he revisited 6ix9ine's, real name Daniel Hernandez, interview on the radio show in March 2018. Immediately following that appearance, Charlamagne was accused of trolling the rapper because he asked him if he believed he was making poor money moves by displaying a "tough guy, gangster persona." It was at the height of Hernandez's internet trolling and beefs that seemed to be getting a tad serious.

During the interview, Charlamagne came down heavy on Hernandez, telling him that he would get him some help, maybe even connected with a pastor. DJ Envy mentioned that Hernandez's behaviors could get him killed, but the rapper was steadfast that he was just fine and would be in the game for the long haul. Charlamagne said, "I hope you have a long career, but let's see if you're around next year and I mean that as an artist and as a human being."

Charlamagne shared a highlight reel of Hernandez's interview and captioned the video by writing a polite 'I told you so.' He wrote, "I remember when all you digital d*ckheads said 'I was frustrated because this young man out trolled me' in this interview. I told y’all then I wasn’t attempting to troll him at all, just telling him the truth because I’m a grown ass man who has seen this movie before."

"We all knew this wasn’t going to end well but it’s hard to get that through to you kids when y’all see someone 'winning' because when they so called winning you justify whatever foolishness they are doing then you go and follow the foolishness and find yourself in a f*cked up situation because you chose to follow the wrong energy. Moral of the story is 'If all you do is follow the herd, you’ll just be stepping in shit all day.' -Wayne W. Dyer." Watch Charlamagne's clip and Hernandez's full interview below.