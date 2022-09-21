Charlamagne Tha God is known for giving his professional opinion on all things hip hop. As host of one of the culture's most coveted radio shows, The Breakfast Club, the South Carolina native's point of view holds a lot of weight in the game. Earlier this week, he gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and many noticed the Chicago Drill star Chief Keef was not on the list.

During his conversation on The What, Charlamagne exclaimed, “I’m not going to say the order number, but there’s four: Kanye [West], JAY-Z, [2]Pac and [Lil’] Wayne. The four most influential rappers of all time.” After one of the show's host asked why the "Love Sosa" rapper didn't make the list, the "Uncommon Sense" host shared, "No, you know why I don’t put Chief Keef in there? Because Chief Keef didn’t influence the world, he influenced a sound of a region. Those four people I named literally influenced people all over the world.”

Despite C Tha God's claims, many people credit the Chicago star for being one of the originators of Drill music. Back in July, Juelz Santana gave Keeg his flowers and crowned him the GOAT of Drill music in an Instagram post. "THE DRILL [goat emojis] @chieffkeeffsossa… GIVE HIM HIS FLOWERS… LIKE IT OR NOT BOY CHANGED DA GAME…” Fans also champion the 27-year old rapper as being one of the most influential artists of the last decade. "Chief Keef’s detachment from all this Chicago drama furthermore proves why he is such a legend," one fan tweeted.

Chief Keef has yet to respond to Charlamagne's comments. He recently announced the launch of his new label 43B and confirmed Lil Gnar as his first official signee. Check out the video for “Almighty Gnar” by Lil Gnar featuring Chief Keef down below. Share your thoughts below.