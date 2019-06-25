Over the years, Charlamagne Tha God has interviewed hundreds of influences, artists, politicians, and public figures on The Breakfast Club. The radio host isn't one to bite his tongue, a quality that has earned him a reputation as a comedian but has also gotten him into some trouble. There have been a few interview moments that have gone down in history as being awkwardly uncomfortable, and a handful that many thought would go sideways.

Charlamagne visited Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj's "Deep Cuts" to discuss various topics in the town hall forum setting, and to kick things off Minhaj asked him to name his most intense interview. There are a few we can think of: K. Michelle, Dame Dash, Desus & Mero, Onyx, and of course, Birdman.

"The most obvious answer would be the Birdman interview when he came in with like, six or seven guys and then all the goons filed out in a single file line," Charlamagne recalled. "But actually, the most intense one where I was like, alright this dude might knock my head off, was Nelly. You gotta think, Nelly is an athletic brother. He's in shape. He was very calm, and he just looked at me and he said to me, 'You know I keep retainers for guys like you cuz.' I understand that talk."

When asked what question prompted that response, Charlamagne said, "It was him being cold. I used to do this thing called 'The Freezer' where I was like, you're ice cold right now as a recording artist...he was actually on the show doing the interview and I told him he was cold to his face. Like, it wasn't too 'hot in here' for his career at that point. And I mean that with the best intentions Nelly. I still don't want no problems with you." Charlamagne also admitted that he never apologized but he did "shut the hell up."

Check out what else Charlamagne had to say about his anxiety, therapy, and healthy mental health practices below.