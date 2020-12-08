After signing a five-year contract extension with iHeartMedia, Charlamagne Tha God can continue to host the renowned radio show, The Breakfast Club from now until 2026, barring he isn't offered an additional extension. Fans can rest assured knowing their favorite radio host won't be giving up his seat anytime soon.

"I give my sincerest thanks to iHeart for empowering me over the past decade to be the best talent that I can be, and for honoring me as an owner and executive," Charlamagne said in a statement following his promotion. "I love the audio business and iHeart is the biggest and best audio company in the world."

"As co-founder and chief creative officer of the Black Effect Podcast Network and now senior creative officer of cultural content and programming at iHeart, all I want to do for the next five years is continue to move the culture of radio and podcasting forward by curating a new era of voices, programming, and events. God is great! Now, it’s time to get back to work," he concluded.

With his updated contract comes more responsibility for the radio personality, however. His new role as senior creative officer of culture content and programming will lead to new talent being brought onboard across all of the brand’s radio and podcast platforms. Back in September, Charlamagne launched the Black Effect Podcast Network in collaboration with iHeartMedia. The network will be home to 8 podcasts that amplify Black voices, including already-established titles like, All The Smoke, N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs, and The 85 South Show.

