Much has been said about the current state of Rap and R&B, and while there are more artists thriving now than ever in music history thanks to social media, not everyone believes that the quality has been sufficient. There have been several ongoing conversations had by fans, critics, commentators, and artists themselves about who should and shouldn't be pressing forward with Rap careers. Undoubtedly, the genre has been lit afire with artists who are changing the game and the sound of Rap culture, but Charlamagne Tha God couldn't help but tease that not everyone should take a stab at a Rap career.

The radio, podcast, and talk show host has sat down with his fair share of artists who all believe that they're the next billionaire Rap icon in the making. However, Charlamagne thinks some people should consider seeking out what their strengths are instead of picking up a microphone.



Dave Kotinsky / Stringer / Getty Images

On Instagram, he shared a funny post that read: "Just because school isn't for you doesn't mean rapping is." This, of course, plays on the age-old stories that we often hear from successful rappers about how they didn't particularly care for school and instead focused on their rhymes. It has proven to make many artists superstars, but Charlamagne teased that it isn't for everyone.

"GOD told me to post this. Someone you love needs these words right now," Chalrmagne joked. "We all know this is one of the hardest conversations to have in the black community, but if we don’t have them how else will generational curses be broken??? Let’s Discuss." Can you think of any rappers who fit this meme? Check it out below.