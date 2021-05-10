Charlamagne Tha God had to go through a lot before getting to where he is now. Growing up in South Carolina, Charlamagne didn't always have the easiest path towards success although he was able to grind it out and eventually became a radio sensation. In the eyes of some, Charlamagne is like a hip-hop Howard Stern who has no problem challenging his guests and engaging in some hilarious dialogue.

His success has gotten him very far and over the weekend, he received a massive honor as South Carolina State University awarded him with an honorary doctorate, which now officially makes him a doctor. On Instagram, Charlamagne explained just how much this honor means to him.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Per Charlamagne:

"THANK YOU GOD FOR BEING THE BEST KNOWER AND PLANNER. Mothers Day Weekend and My Mom just got to witness a man you can now call Dr. Lenard Larry Mckelvey give the commencement speech at her alma mater @scstate1896 you can call me Dr. Lenard, Dr. Charla, however you want to do it just know with this honorary doctorate you shall forever call me DOCTOR!!!!!!! Thank You South Carolina State for the honor!!! My mother is proud and my ancestors are pleased!!!! Congrats to all the 2020 and 2021 Graduates of SC STATE UNIVERSITY!!!"

Recently, Coach K from Quality Control also received an honorary doctorate. It's always cool to see such prominent figures being honored for what they've done, and we're sure Charlamagne will have a lot of fun being called doctor on The Breakfast Club.