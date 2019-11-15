The Breakfast Club is one of the leading forces in urban media, but Lakeith Stanfield has openly shared his distaste for the radio show. The Get Out star took to Instagram Wednesday to discuss black media and how it's more poisonous to its own community than helpful.



"The shade room, lipstick Alley, breakfast club, worldstar, and many others are or anti black," the text image said. Then, in the caption, Lakeith expounded on his thoughts by writing, "It’s a fact that a lot of these platforms are usually or tend to be feeding grounds for negative reinforcement toward BLACK 'nonconformists'. They bolster faux vanity and hold a white supremacists scope over black men and women often highlighting negative attributes and downplaying mind expanding ones. They serve as bottomless coward consumption pits and digital, audio, or otherwise slave mentatilty museums. @ all you want."

The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God took an opportunity to address Lakeith's criticisms by bestowing the actor with "Donkey of the Day." Charlamagne said that it's easy for Lakeith to attack black outlets, but he knows the actor wouldn't dare publicly address the white outlets who do the same thing. "Because you know that would affect you in Hollywood," Charlamagne said. "So who's the real coward?"

The radio host went on to say that Lakeith doesn't even speak to black outlets while he walks the red carpet and treats them as if they aren't as reputable as E!, which Charlamagne states can be just as messy. He also accused Lakeith of being in the Sunken Place like his Get Out character and advised him not to burn any "black bridges" while he's being accepted by mainstream media. Watch Charlamagne dig into Lakeith below.