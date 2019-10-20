Charlamagne Tha God recently gifted a historically black college with a hefty scholarship fund dedicated to supporting Black women in their studies. According to BOSSIP, the famous radio host established a scholarship fund at South Caroline State University recently. CTHAGOD's mother is actually a school alumnus and thus he decided to provide the scholarship in honour of his mother dearest. This weekend, during the school's homecoming game, the radio personality made his way to the university to present them a $250K check for the scholarship fund.

"Today was South Carolina States homecoming and I had the honor of announcing “The Ford Family Endowed Scholarship Fund” named after my mother and my grandmothers maiden names," shared the radio star. "We will be providing scholarships to black women in South Carolina who Major in English, (my mother’s major) Communications, (because I’m a Radio/TV Guy), and for any sister that wants to be a mental health professional,” Charlamagne explained in his caption. “Always remember investing in an HBCU is investing in the future of our people so the next time an HBCU asks for money, open that wallet.” The "Black Privilege" author shared the moment via his Instagram as well, jokingly adding "I'm tapped out until February so to all friends and family, don't even consider calling me this holiday season for nothing."

A scholarship fund to support Black women is amazing. Good look, Charla!

[Via]