When they call The Breakfast Club the world's most dangerous morning show, they aren't lying. It's a place where essentially anything goes as we've seen time and time again during their interviews. Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy try to be as transparent as they can on the show which results in sometimes peculiar moments. The most recent being Charlamagne's return to the show following the holidays and the late Christmas gift he had for DJ Envy.

Charlamagne's triumphant return to the Breakfast Club this morning happened and he came bearing gifts for his co-host. DJ Envy was the recipient of (hopefully) a one-of-one mold of Charlamagne Tha God's butt and balls. "It's no secret that Envy flirts with me constantly on the radio," Charlamagne intro'd. "I tried to get this to him before the holidays 'cause I know he missed me over the past few weeks."

Before handing over the box to DJ Envy, he made a concerted effort to note the holiday wrap which included emojis of a snowman, Santa Claus, reindeer, and a peach emoji. Across the box, it read, "Hole-Hole-Hole... Happy holidays. Love Charlamagne Tha God."

Envy was hoping it would be new headphones but as it turns out, it was a mold of a pair of booty cheeks belonging to Charlamagne Tha God. "That is a mold of my ass!" Charlamagne declared as Envy unboxed.

Truthfully, this is as far as I'm willing to write about this topic. You could watch the full NSFW video of the actual unboxing below.