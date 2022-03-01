We're not sure why the internet woke up on the last day of Black History Month and chose violence against Charlamagne Tha God, but here we are. There wasn't anything in particular that caused Charlamagne to become a trending topic, as he often does following the release of a new interview with an entertainer or politician. This time, his 2013 interview with Kanye West on The Breakfast Club picked up steam after resurfacing on Twitter, causing the media mogul to be targeted once again over his remarks.

The fiery exchange nearly a decade ago remains one of the most talked-about confrontations between these two. Throughout the years, Charlamagne hasn't held back in his praise and criticism of West, while the rapper has often called out the talk show host in response.

In 2013, Charlamagne famously told West that after blessing the world with hit albums, no one cared about his fashion icon aspirations to become the next Versace. He also told West that "Yeezus was wack" in his opinion, and in his own sit-down with Vibe in 2013, Charlamagne added that the rapper had yet to reach the same status as Jay-Z or Birdman.

The classic interview has been revisited by Hip Hop fans and responses to the resurfaced conversation have been mixed. Some have brought up West's later comments about slavery and his inclusion in the 2020 election, while others have dragged Charlamagne for coming down hard on West's dreams, only to be proven wrong.

