Charlamagne Tha God has built up a reputation as a respected morning-radio personality with The Breakfast Club show on Power 105.1 and Revolt. Charlamagne and his co-hosts DJ Envy and Angela Yee have cracked into 90 radio markets and are arguably the most culturally relevant show in America. Recently, NBC declared the show a "crucial stop for 2020 Democrats".

The team over at The Breakfast Club has done incredible things since their inception 10 years ago, however, that won't prevent the hosts from participating in new endeavors. According to sources close to him, Charlamagne has not made up his mind about staying at Power 105.1, and already "has a lot of potential deals in the air". The source continued to share, “He loves working for iHeartRadio, but is contemplating his next move".

News of Charlamagne's status comes just a week after he and his co-hosts were joking with the SOTC cast about how little Revolt pays them for their respective shows. In addition to hosting the morning-show, Charlamagne is an executive producer of both television shows and movies. He also hosts The Brilliant Idiots podcast alongside Andrew Schulz. Both of them are praised for their "do-it-yourself" mentality and high sense of self-worth.

Charlamagne has until December to resign his contract with iHeartRadio, but until then he's "going to keep his options open and think strategically".

