Hip-Hop fans are notorious for switching up on artists. One moment they love you, and the next moment they hate you. As we've recently seen with Tory Lanez, fans can go from hating you to roasting you even quicker.

Following his descent from being a sensational quarantine radio host and highly successful Hip-Hop and R&B artist to being the polarizing focus of an ongoing investigation involving the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez has quickly become one of the most controversial artists in the music industry. In a strange turn of events earlier this week, however, it appears that fans have forgotten about the allegations against him and shifted their focus to his hair after embarrassing shots of a huge bald spot atop his head went viral.

In addition to being flooded with some pretty hilarious memes, Tory Lanez has also become the subject of ridicule by Hip-Hop veteran N.O.R.E., who roasted the Canadian artist with a photo of his own.

Now, Charlamagne Tha God, who recently admitted that he was "slightly hating" on Drake, has returned with some pop culture commentary of his own. According to CTG, Tory Lanez' hair struggle isn't new or unexpected, and he posted archival footage from when the Chixtape 5 artist stopped by the Breakfast Club a few years back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LENARD (@cthagod)

In the video, Charlamagne is clearly seen roasting Tory straight to his face, saying, "Bullsh*t Tory. Your hairline was trash like mine." The interview continues with the DAYSTAR artist explaining the treatment that he was undergoing to correct the thinning of his hair, but in true CTG fashion, the infamous radio host slams Tory. As Charlamagne touches the back of his head for reference, he asks the Candian rapper, "But what about this bald spot right here, Tory?"

The interview clip is filled with jokes and laughter, with Tory even threatening to beat up the Breakfast Club cameraman if he filmed the back of his head. Looking back, it's clear that Tory Lanez has been facing hair struggles for a long time, so hopefully he -- like many of us -- can find humor in all of this.