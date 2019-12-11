One of the biggest rap-related stories this week has revolved around the feud between Nick Cannon and Eminem. The two have been going at it for the last ten years on an on-and-off basis. Much of their beef stems from both entertainers' relationships with Mariah Carey and, although Cannon is no longer married to the pop star, he still feels a need to defend her from the wrath of the Detroit legend. During a recent interview, the comedian said that he thought about going to Em's hometown to find him in his hiding place so they could have a fist-to-face conversation. That commenced the diss track barrage that we're now witnessing, starting with Shady's contribution to Fat Joe's album. Two Nick Cannon diss records later and a winner has officially been declared according to Charlamagne Tha God.

Host of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God is not one to hold back on his opinions. He gets paid to speak his mind and he knows that people love him for his controversial takes. Starting off a recent edition of the Rumor Report, the activist comically explained why he thinks Nick Cannon is walking away from this with a dub.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"First of all, Eminem lost and the reason he lost is because he made Nick Cannon do what none of us want him to do and that's rap," said Charla. "I think that Nick Cannon won that one. I think that Nick Cannon and The Black Squad -- even though they jumped Eminem -- I think they got that one."

DJ Envy and Charlamagne then go on to argue whether or not Marshall even has credibility in rap battles. In Charla's opinion, he lost the beef against Machine Gun Kelly last year and when it comes to his previous battles, Canibus is the only real rapper that he'll consider Em a winner against. Watch below.