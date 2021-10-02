One of the greatest insults that people have brought up about Floyd Mayweather is regarding his literacy. 50 Cent helped popularize the news that Floyd Mayweather did not know how to read and it has become a staple when mocking and trolling the championship boxer. Charlamagne Tha God even added his voice to the controversy.

When Charlamagne sat down to speak with ABC News about his talk show venture, he was asked about his greatest regret. After stating that he has "a million of those," Charlamagne shared the story regarding Mayweather.



Arturo Holmes / Staff / Getty Images

"I remember when the Floyd Mayweather situation happened. Everybody was clowning Floyd about not being able to read," said Charlamagne. "I remember when 50 Cent did his video about having him go on Jimmy Kimmel to read a Harry Potter book. I remember my producer at the time saying we had audio of Floyd reading. ... I heard him. I told (my producer) that we were going on the radio with that right now."

The producer, Angela Yee, DJ Envy, and others told Charlamagne not to do it. However, he did it anyway.

"I was like, 'He’s got a fight to sell. We got a fight to sell. He’s trying to get people to tune in. We’re trying to get people to tune in,'" he recalled. "There was nothing to it other than I’m trying to beat all of these people to the punch, trying to get Floyd to come read. When I say immediately, I felt regret. I immediately felt bad."



Cliff Hawkins / Staff / Getty Images

"Nobody pressed me. I didn’t get in no trouble. That was me as a man like, 'That was (explicit) up.' Especially when I started seeing all these people started hitting me up on social media saying it triggered (them). Someone told me that they used to get called in class to read. I didn’t realize there was so many people out there who had that struggle. That was definitely one of those moments of regret.

Over the years, Charlamagne has repeatedly stated that he was apologetic to Mayweather about this incident.

[via]