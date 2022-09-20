The shock surrounding the news that The Breakfast Club would be switching things up may have dissipated, but it's still a hot topic for Charlamagne Tha God. Fans of the long-running morning radio show were stunned when Angela yee tweeted that The Breakfast Club, as we know it, was over. This of course lit up the internet as people speculated about the show's future, but it didn't take long before it was confirmed at Yee was moving on to pursue another project.

Charlamagne has nothing but love for his friend and now-former co-host, and while on his Brilliant Idiots podcast, he spoke about dealing with the world's initial reaction to the news prior to the additional context.

"Truth is, Angela Yee's starting her own show Way up with Angela Yee. It's actually a spin-off of The Breakfast Club," said Charlamagne. "And I thoroughly enjoyed when that tweet went out and watching everybody scramble. Like, watching everybody try to figure out what the f*ck is goin' on and the beauty of it is, I didn't tell nobody. So, this is literally, you're hitting me, like, my close friends are hitting me."

"I'm like, 'What you mean, what's happenin'? What?'" he added. "Here's the thing, you have to do certain things like that, especially in radio."

The podcast then went on to revisit some of their favorite moments, including Charlamagne putting Magic Johnson on the spot, causing the sports icon to crack up laughing.

Check out the clip of Brilliant Idiots below.