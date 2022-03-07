Charlamagne Tha God has made it clear that he's over hearing about Julia Fox's "relationship" with Kanye West, but he did have a lot to say about his good friend, and Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

After taking some time to discuss Mary J. Blige's iconic performance during the Super Bowl Halftime show last month (which Charlamagne feels she should've picked a different song for to take advantage of the TikTok era) on the Brilliant Idiots podcast, the conversation turned to Julia Fox, who spent the first month of 2022 in a rollercoaster of a relationship with Kanye West.





"I definitely don't care about that young lady," his commentary began. "I don't even know why she continues to talk, and I didn't even understand a statement I heard her say – one of the statements was, they asked her 'Was the relationship real or a publicity stunt?' and she said, 'Some aspects of it were real.' What does that even mean?!"

After a moment of silence, Taylor chimed in with, "Ummmm, maybe they found each other attractive? Maybe," prompting Tha God to say, "I just feel like if people are asking you if it was real or a publicity stunt, it was either real or a publicity stunt... So what does that mean?"

"Probably they were still actually having sex," Taylor speculated. "Because a publicity stunt doesn't mean that you're having sex." Charlamagne replied, "I hate this shit. I even hate talking about this shit because it feels like, you know, every time I talk about it, they use it on the internet and it seems like I talk about this shit all the time, but I really don't like none of this shit."

The 43-year-old went on to bring in Ye's ex and her new boyfriend into the chat. "I don't like the Kanye West-Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian..." he said, before Wax added, "No, because now we're getting a little out of control."

"Pete is really our friend," Charlamagne shared. "We've known Pete since he was like 16... I'm saying this for people that don't know – Pete Davidson started with us at Geico, you know, when we was doing Geico, I've known Pete like... 11 years now! He's just a cool, quiet kid. He minds his business, he's one of the first people that I can remember openly talking about going to therapy, you know what I'm saying?"

The host reminded us, "Pete lost his pops in 9/11, and for him to be so young... He would openly talk about it, you know, that he was going to therapy... [It] got me really curious about therapy, and him talking about his anxiety and stuff, just to watch him grow, to become who he is, that's our friend!"

See what else Charlamagne and his co-stars had to say about Julia Fox, Kanye West, Pete Davidson, and Kim Kardashian in the video below.