Rap icon Sister Souljah has spent much of her recent years out of the booth, but her literary efforts have been worthy of praise. Early on in her music career, Souljah collaborated with Public Enemy before adding her name to their permanent roster of members following Professor Griff's exit. She only released one album, 360 Degrees of Power, but she's hailed as a legend who deserves the same respect as any artist with an extensive catalog.

Sister Souljah recently visited The Breakfast Club where she spoke about her long-awaited sequel to Coldest Winter Ever titled Life After Death, and she mentioned her nieces having women in Rap that they can look up to, including artists like Young M.A. Charlamagne Tha God stressed that Souljah needed to tap into the stylings of Rapsody. The Eve artist may have been snubbed by the Grammys for her powerful, women-centered album, but Rapsody's talents cannot be ignored, even if they are by The Recording Academy.

“I think you would really like Rapsody Sister Souljah," said Charlamagne, adding that Rapsody has read Sister Souljah's book. "She’s from North Carolina. I think you would really dig it. She’s a huge fan of the Coldest Winter Ever. True lyricist. I think she’s the best rapper out. Period.” Watch Sister Souljah's interview with The Breakfast Club below and let us know if you agree with Charlamange's take on Rapsody's skills.