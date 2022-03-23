We're slowly approaching Pusha T season, and it appears the fortunate ones who've already heard the Virginia MC's forthcoming project are confident that it's an album of the year contender. Most recently, Charlamagne Tha God expressed nothing but praise for Pusha's T's forthcoming project, labeling it "his best body of work" yet.



"That new Pusha T album... I don't know when it's coming out but I've been blessed to hear it. All I'mma say is absolutely Pusha's best body of work and I'mma leave it at that. I don't wanna leave too much sauce on it," Charlamagne said.





Push responded under the Hip-Hop Wolf's Instagram post, writing, "I trust @cthagod, I think u should too."

We've received a handful of teasers from Push in the lead-up to his forthcoming project. The rapper shared "Diet Coke" earlier this year which boasts production from Kanye West and 88Keys. Ye and Pharrell Williams will be producing the entirety of this project, as well. No word on feature guests, either, with the exception of Jay-Z.

No release date has been confirmed but recent rumors surfaced indicating that the album would arrive next month. Pusha T previously hinted at a spring release date a few months ago, so it seems like he's on pace to release his fourth solo studio album.

We'll keep you posted on more info regarding Pusha T's upcoming project.