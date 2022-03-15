The Breakfast Club host, Charlamagne Tha God, started off the Monday show by calling out Kanye West as "the Donkey of the Day, for Monday, March 14" before saying, "this is all coming from a place of love."

Ye has been in hot water with many different celebrities and fans after he took to social media in now-deleted posts ranting about his daughter, North West, and her appearances on TikTok.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"Nobody is better at conflating bullshit with real issues to make himself look like the victim than Kanye West,” Charlamagne went on to say.

Charlamagne specified that Ye receiving this infamous title "has nothing to do with Kanye West and whatever issues he's having in regards to his children," but clarified that it has everything to do with his "blatant hypocrisy this man continues to do, and folks just allow it."

"We are all walking contradictions," he explained, "and someone should always call us out on our contradictions, and that's where I come in today."

He continued, “Kanye doesn’t want his kids on TikTok, I understand that totally.” But he also followed that with some questions for Ye:

“Kanye West, this is Charlamagne talking…You have more negative influence on people than TikTok ever will. Does Kanye West think depicting the murder of his ex-wife’s boyfriend in a music video, decapitating him and burying him, is a positive image? Is he okay with his kids, or any kids, seeing those images? You think that video of you murdering Pete wasn’t all over TikTok?” reminding him how hypocritical these actions are.

Charlamagne even questioned the rapper, “What happened Jesus, Kanye? What happened to your love of Christ?”

"I don't care how many times you pray online. I don't care how many times you mention God. You make all of that null and void when you're killing someone in a music video and when you are making threats to people online, saying that you can afford to get them hurt."

He went on to address Ye specifically "You have to be the change you want to see in the world, Kanye. You can't say you don't want your kids to see negative images on TikTok, but then be okay with your kids and other kids seeing negatives images that you create. And being okay with you and other kids seeing you make threats to people online. You told people where D.L. Hughley lives on Instagram. Why? What if somebody did that to you and your family?”

Check out The Breakfast Club clip below.