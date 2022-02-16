It comes as no surprise that Kanye West's recent online antics have found their way to The Breakfast Club. The famed radio show has often spoken about the rapper throughout the years, whether it be about his music, his political ambitions, or his personal life. The world recently witnessed West make repeated public pleas to his estranged wife as he expressed he wanted his family back. However, the Rap icon's continued threats against Pete Davidson have caused concern, and Kim asked West to stop before someone does something dangerous to the Saturday Night Live comedian.

The Breakfast Club included Kim's reaction in their Rumor Report and Charlamagne Tha God dropped off a few thoughts about the rapper. "Kanye is the epitome of just because someone does something good for you doesn't mean they're good for you," said Charlamagne.

"Like I've said before, in regards to the streets, he's gon' learn that wolves don't make great housepets. He needs to stop playin' like that," he added. "And Also, Kim K. has been rich her whole life. She's been rich since she was born. Right? Now, she's wealthy. So, what do you give the woman who has everything? Normalcy."

"That's what Pete is giving her right now. Normalcy. Pizza, ice cream, and Staten Island... It's driving him crazy that he has all that money and she's not interested in none of that right now. Just be a good father to your kids and let the marriage go, king."

"We gotta stop d-riding dysfunction, too. Like, literally, if this was anybody else, and not Kanye West, and he wasn't the rich, successful person, we walk around wearing his shoes, y'all would have all types of slander for his lame activity right now. His lame behavior right now, for the way he won't leave Kim alone right now. So, knock it off."

Kanye has previously taken issue with Charlamagne's criticisms, so fans are debating whether or not West will respond to the radio host's recent remarks.